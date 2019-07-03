Air India Express Cabin Crew Recruitment 2019: Attend walk-in- interview for direct hiring. Check eligibility criteria here
Air India Express Limited is hiring 51 cabin crew. The vacancies are only for female candidates. Interested applicants are invited for a walk-in- interview on July 9, 2019.education Updated: Jul 03, 2019 12:16 IST
Time and Venue:
9 am to 12 noon--- The Gateway Hotel, Calicut, Pt Usha road, Calicut, Pin – 673032
Eligibility Criteria:
Maximum age limit as on 01.07.2019 shall be 27 years (Relaxable upto 5 years in case of SC/ST and 3 years in case of OBC categories)
Minimum Educational Qualification: 10+2 from a recognized Board/University
Marital Status:Unmarried
Height / BMI: Minimum required for female:157.5 cms (5’2”) /BMI – 18 - 22
(Relaxation of 2.5cms (1”) for SC/ST candidates and those hailing from North-East States & hilly areas. This relaxation will be granted to candidates who produce a Certificate of Domicile of this area).
Cosmetic appearance:
Should be well groomed with Clear complexion without any noticeable blemish, no odd scars /birthmarks.
Even and regular teeth.
Speech:
Clear speech, no stammering, lipsing. Command of the English/Hindi language should be with clear understandable accent.
Language Proficiency:
Should be fluent in English and Hindi and one or more Indian languages. Preference will be given to those proficient in Malayalam.
Click here to download application form
Download official notification here
