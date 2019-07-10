AISA accuses HRD ministry of curbing students’ freedom of expression

The Left-backed AISA Tuesday alleged that the HRD ministry’s directive to higher educational institutes to connect students’ social media accounts with that of the institute and the ministry was aimed at “curbing freedom of expression”.

According to the letter sent to all heads of higher educational institutions (HEI), the ministry requested them to “identify one faculty/non-faculty member as a ‘Social Media Champion’ in every institute.

“Connect all the students’ Twitter/Facebook/Instagram accounts with the HEI’s Twitter/Facebook/Instagram accounts, as well as the MHRD’s Twitter/Facebook/Instagram accounts,” it stated.

A ministry official, however, said it is a voluntary exercise and “no efforts are being made to monitor students’ social media accounts”. It is an attempt to connect them with the handles of their institute and the ministry to share “good things” being done by them.

However, the All India Students’ Association demanded the the ministry withdraw the directive and alleged that it was a way to conduct “surveillance on students’ social media accounts”.

“Why does the HRD ministry want to connect social media accounts of each and every student with that of the higher educational institutions (HEI) and ministry if everything is indeed positive in the universities? “What right does it have to issue such an instruction that is clearly meant for monitoring and surveillance of expression of young students in social media?” the students’ outfit said.

Asserting that places of higher education are meant to nurture critical and new thinking, it said, “A centralised monitoring of social media accounts of each and every student is a sure shot formula for disaster.”

