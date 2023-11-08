AISSEE 2024: Sainik School entrance exam notice out, apply till December 16

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the notification and started registrations for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE 2024). Interested candidates can submit their forms on the website exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/ AISSEE 2024: Sainik School entrance exam notice out on exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/

The application deadline for AISSEE 2024 is December 16, 5 pm.

AISSEE is held for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 in 33 Sainik Schools across the country. Sainik Schools are English medium residential schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). They prepare cadets for the National Defence Academy, Indian Naval Academy and other training academies.

Ministry of Defence (MoD) has approved 19 new Sainik Schools. Admission to Class 6 of new Sainik Schools for the academic year 2024-25 will be done through AISSEE 2024.

AISSEE 2024: Important information on Sainik School entrance exam

Exam date: Sunday, January 21, 2024

Mode of exam: OMR/pen and paper

Paper pattern: Multiple choice questions (MCQs)

Exam cities: 186 cities across the country (mentioned in the information bulletin.

Eligibility for Class 6 admission: The candidate should be between 10-12 years old as on March 31, 2024. Admission for girls is open for Class 6, subject to availability of seats and age criteria is same as boys.

Eligibility for Class 9 admission: Should be between 13-15 years of age as on March 31, 2024, should have passed Class 8 from a recognised school at the time of admission. Admission of girls is open and subject to availability of seats. Age limit is same as boys.

Application fee: ₹650 for general, wards of Defence personnel and ex-servicemen, OBC (NCL)

SC, ST: ₹500

For further details such as notification, information bulletin and application link, click here.

