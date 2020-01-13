AKTU to use JEE score sheets for admissions from 2021

education

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 17:07 IST

From 2021, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow will not conduct its entrance test Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) to fill its 1.40 lakh seats in 750 colleges across the state.

Instead the university will use score sheet of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) to be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA), an official said.

“Yes, the decision has been taken in this regard. It will not be implemented from year 2020 because we want to give some time to students to prepare themselves better when they appear in JEE in 2021. It will save a lot of time of students who otherwise had to appear separately for JEE and SEE as it exists today,” said AKTU vice chancellor Prof Vinay Pathak on Monday.

Confirming the development, a senior bureaucrat at UP chief minister’s office said that it has been thoroughly discussed with chief minister Yogi Adityanath in a meeting.

Thereafter a presentation was made before him following CM has agreed upon. Yogi was convinced about the benefit of using JEE score sheet and how it will ease students’ pressure of preparing for two separate exams, the bureaucrat said who do not wish to be identified.

Highlighting benefit of using JEE scores, an official said as of now UP students have to appear separately for two different exams: JEE and SEE. Now it has been decided to do away with SEE that will allow candidates to focus only on Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

JEE is held for students aspiring to get admission in India’s top engineering colleges including IITs and NITs. JEE is conducted at two levels, JEE Main and JEE Advanced. JEE Main is conducted twice a year: January and April so that if a student has not fared well in January examination he stands another chance to improve his marks.

“Many states are already using JEE score to fill its engineering seats. So the state government has also decided to make use of it and save students from appearing in multiple exams,” Pathak said.

Presently, the JEE exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for admission in National Institutes for Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes for Technology (IITs) and other centrally-funded technical institutions.

This year SEE is tentatively scheduled to be held on May 10 while admission form is likely to be available from January 27.