All vacant posts in govt medical colleges in Punjab will be filled soon: Soni

Apart from upgrading health institutions in every respect, all vacant posts in government medical colleges of the state will be filled as soon as possible, said Om Parkash Soni, minister for Medical Education and Research, on Monday.

The minister was speaking to the media after presiding over a high-level meeting at the holy city’s Government Medical College on strengthening of infrastructure at medical colleges and their associated hospitals in Punjab.

Addressing the meeting, Soni also said sufficient funds will be released to improve the infrastructure and equipment apparatus of these colleges, he said.

The minister also instructed authorities of these institutes to make use of all equipments available with them to provide the facility of medical test at campus premises. Soni also instructed them to repair equipment without delay and to conduct workshops to maintain equipment.

Speaking about Government Medical College Amritsar, which is the oldest in North India, Soni said it has churned out well-known doctors and medical experts and no stone will be left unturned to maintain its glory.

“We will ensure that doctors will serve for a year in colleges after completion of their master’s degree,” said the minister.

Soni urged authorities to complete the sewerage and oxygen plants projects on time, and announced the installation of solar power plants at the government hospital and college under Amritsar Smart City project.

