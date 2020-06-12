e-paper
Home / Education / Allahabad High Court admit card for interview of Sweeper, Cook, Mali and Farrash released

Allahabad High Court admit card for interview of Sweeper, Cook, Mali and Farrash released

Allahabad High Court had declared the results for the recruitment examination on February 19, 2020, and those who have qualified the test are eligible to appear for the interview.

education Updated: Jun 12, 2020 14:09 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Allahabad High Court admit card. (Screengrab)
Allahabad High Court has released the admit card for the recruitment of Sweeper, Cook, Mali, and Farrash on its official website. Candidates who have qualified for the interview round can download their hall tickets online at allahabadhighcourt.in.

The High Court has scheduled the interview for Sweeper, Cook, Mali, and Farrash from June 27 to 30, 2020 at Kali Prasad Inter College, 59-Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Georgetown, Prayagraj, U.P. (Pin Code 211001).

Candidates are advised to download the admit card and bring its copy on the scheduled date for the interview or else they won’t be entertained.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

