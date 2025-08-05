Allahabad University alumnus develops engine that gives 176 KMPL mileage: Report

Mileage is a big factor that Indians consider when they are out in the market for a new vehicle. So, what about a bike that will run for 176 kilometres on one litre of fuel? That dream could soon become a reality. What about a bike that will run for 176 kilometres on one litre of fuel? That dream could soon become a reality. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo/For representation)

Shailendra Shingh Gaur, an Allahabad University alumnus, has reportedly developed a 176 KMPL (kilometres per litre) engine and has received two patents for the technology.

According to a report by Live Hindustan, Gaur graduated from the prestigious institute with a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in 1983. He was offered a job by Tata Motors in 2007, but he opted out.

Gaur worked at the Mechanical department lab of the Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) for six months under Professor Anuj Jain and at the Indian Institute of Technology- Banaras Hindu University (IIT-BHU) after that.

The LH report states that Gaur sold his land, shop and house to keep his research dream alive and turned his rented house into a workshop. He experimented on a 2017-model, 100 CC TVS bike that ran for 35 minutes on 50 millilitres of petrol and gave a mileage of 176 kmpl.

Gaur, as per the report, claims that the six-stroke engine is three times more efficient than the conventional engines and is capable of using about 70 per cent of the energy and has demonstrated his bike in a TV programme in which the bike ran 120 km in one liter.

The report further cited him saying that his six-stroke engine can be fitted in any fuel-powered vehicle, increases mileage and is capable of reducing pollution.