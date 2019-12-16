e-paper
Allahabad University postpones exams, closes for a day to avoid CAA protest

Allahabad University postpones exams, closes for a day to avoid CAA protest

The move comes at on a day when Inqualabi Chhatra Morcha (ICM), a students’ organization had urged students and others to gather at the AU Union Hall to protest the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens on Monday noon.

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 13:08 IST
K Sandeep Kumar
K Sandeep Kumar
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
Allahabad University campus. (HT)
Allahabad University campus. (HT)
         

Allahabad University (AU) administration postponed all semester examinations scheduled for the day and suspended all classes announcing closure of the central varsity for a day on Monday.

Though the university officials cited ‘unavoidable circumstances’ for the move, the step is believed to have been taken to avoid any protest or trouble over the Citizenship Amendment Act as witnessed at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Aligarh, Jamia Milia Islamia, New Delhi and Nadwa college in Lucknow.

“All semester exams that were scheduled for December 16 have been postponed. These exams will now be held on January 10, 2020.The university has also been closed for a day as a precautionary step owing to unavoidable circumstances,” said AU PRO Chitranjan Kumar conforming the move.

The move comes at on a day when Inqualabi Chhatra Morcha (ICM), a students’ organization had urged students and others to gather at the AU Union Hall to protest the Citizen Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens on Monday noon. The organization has decided to stage a protest, hold a meeting and burn an effigy as a mark of protest against the central government’s move and also police action against students of Jamia Milia Islamia and AMU.

