Amid fear of closure, private schools in Patna gear up for admissions

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 09:50 IST

Despite several schools dealing with the fear of closure since March in view of Covid-19 pandemic, city private schools have started strengthening their online admission process which will prevent long queues in front of school premises to implement social distancing.

Delhi Public School has already commenced online admission process for the academic session 2021-22.

“Online registrations for admission to various classes closed today. An introductory session will be held on December 15 inviting both parents and candidates for online interview. After this round, admission results will be sent to selected candidates via the registered mobile number. We are accepting payment of admission fee only through online gateways. We will complete the admission process on December 29,” said an official on Sunday.

Similarly, Bishop Scott Group of Schools has also commenced the online admission process for the next session.

“We have uploaded seat vacancy on our school’s website. We have provision for both online and offline mode of application, registration and payment,” said a school official.

Litera Valley School is set to commence its admission process from Monday, read the school website.

Meanwhile, several missionary schools, including Loyola Montessori School and St Dominic Savio’s High School will start admission process from mid-December or January.

Parents mull to shift wards to budget schools

On the contrary of securing a seat for their children in prominent schools, several parents are mulling to shift their wards in budget schools owing to pressure of schools for paying high school fees amid their slashed income.

Brajesh Gupta, a businessman who resides near Anisabad, said, “My daughter studies in Class 8 in a Jaganpura-based private school. I am compelled to pay high school fee, including ₹2,700 transportation fee without availing the facility. I am no longer in a position to bear the expense as the business is lean amid Covid-19. I am looking to shift her in a less expensive school.”

Another parent and a private employee Ragini Sharma, said, “My two children study in a Khagual-based private school. I am thinking to shift my both children to a budget school. The school have been asking for full fees or face dismissal. Twice they have barred entry of my wards in online classes and exams over non-payment of fees.”

“Defying government’s order, the school has not reduced fees. We are paying transportation, development, laboratory and library fee along with tuition fee. My income has reduced to 50% since April and there is no hope of salary restoration in sooner time.” she rued.