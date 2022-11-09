Home / Education / Amid tussle, Kerala govt intends to replace Governor as Chancellor of varsities

Amid tussle, Kerala govt intends to replace Governor as Chancellor of varsities

Published on Nov 09, 2022 01:37 PM IST

The state government's move comes amidst the ongoing tussle between it and the Governor over functioning of universities, including appointment of Vice Chancellors, in the state.

Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu (TWITTER/@rbinducpm.)
PTI | , Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu on Wednesday said the LDF government through an ordinance intends to replace the Governor with expert academicians as Chancellor of universities in the state.

The decision to issue the ordinance was taken in a cabinet meeting, a source in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Speaking to reporters, Bindu said the government has taken the decision for the improvement of the higher education and universities in the state.

On queries whether Governor Arif Mohammed Khan would sign the ordinance, the minister said she hopes that he would act according to his Constitutional duties.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
