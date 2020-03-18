Amidst COVID-19 scare SSC, CBSE exams go on smoothly

education

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 17:14 IST

Even as more cases of coronavirus is being reported in the city and state, SSC and CBSE board exams took place smoothly across centres on Wednesday. Several students were seen wearing masks as a precautionary measure before they entered the exam hall.

Sandeep Sangave, secretary, Mumbai division head of the state school education board said that the exams went on smoothly and centres were told to follow the health advisory issued by the government. “They were asked to ensure that there isn’t crowding in and around the exam centre. At the same time, we had told them to provide sanitisers and face masks where required,” Sangave added. SSC students wrote their Science 2 paper on Wednesday while CBSE students wrote their social science paper.

Helplines of the Mumbai divisional board, which also includes Thane, Raigad and Palghar got some frantic calls from parents over the last two days after rumours surfaced on social media stating that the exams were postponed. “We informed parents that the papers would take place as per the schedule and told them not to panic as we would be taking the necessary precautions,” said Muralidhar More, a counsellor manning the board’s official helpline.

Even at the ongoing meetings of moderators and chief moderators (whose job is to ensure that the paper assessments have taken place as per the marking scheme) are being conducted with all the precautions in place. “We cannot conduct these meetings online because the moderators have to talk to each other face to face while discussing the marking scheme. However we have made sure that they come and go in small groups and have also made sanitisers available in the board office,” added Sangave.

The last SSC exam is scheduled on March 23 and the CBSE board exams will end on March 20th.

Student who was allowed to write exams from hospital misses Science paper.

An SSC student from a Bandra school who was allowed to write her paper from the hospital last week (after she had to be admitted in Tata Cancer Hospital for her cancer treatment) could not write her Science 2 paper on Wednesday. Board officials said that while they had made all the necessary arrangements to ensure that the student writes her paper like she did earlier, her health deteriorated and she could not give the exam. “It is unfortunate that she could not give her exam today. We hope that she gets well soon,” said Sangave.