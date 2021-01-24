AMU to bury time capsule containing its history, achievements on Jan 26
A time capsule containing the history and achievements of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) will be buried on January 26, said Rahat Abrar, AMU Spokesperson.
"We will bury a time capsule containing the history and achievements of Aligarh Muslim University at 11 am on 26 January. The Vice-Chancellor will participate in the event through video conferencing," said Abrar.
"AMU is completing 100 years of its establishment hence this decision was taken. We have preserved important documents which will be buried in front of the Victoria Gate," he added.
