Anna University 1st semester UG, PG results of Nov/Dec 2018 exam declared at aucoe.annauniv.edu
Anna University has declared the results of Ist semester undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) Nov/Dec exam 2018 at its official website. Students, who have appeared in the examinations, can check their results in grade system by clicking here and in mark system by clicking here.
Steps to check Anna University UG,PG Nov/Dec 2018 Ist semester exam result :
Go to the website of office of the Controller of Examinations
Click on links for results on right-hand side of the page as desired
Enter registration number and submit
Result will be displayed on the screen
Take a print out.
First Published: Feb 14, 2019 13:33 IST