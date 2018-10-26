Announced: UP JEE 2019 examination dates announced, check here

Examination dates of Uttar Pradesh joint entrance examination (JEE) has been announced by JEE Council of Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP). The examination is scheduled on April 28, 2019. Registration for the same will begin very soon.

JEECUP has not yet declared the official dates for registration. However, the tentative date for beginning of registration is January. Earlier, in the year 2018 the examination was held on April 22 for which the registration began on January 22 and admit card was issued in the second week of April.

The JEECUP is annually conducted to grant admission to selected aspirants for diploma courses in the polytechnics/ Institutes affiliated to Board of Technical Education, UP.

Exam Pattern

The mode of exam will be offline i.e., pen-and-paper based

There will only be one paper with a duration of three hours.

Question paper will include a total of 100 objective type questions

Each correct answer will carry 4 marks, while 1 mark will be deducted for every incorrect attempt.

Questions will be asked in both English and Hindi.

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 14:15 IST