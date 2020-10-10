AP EAMCET results 2020 declared at sche.ap.gov.in, here’s direct link to check

education

AP EAMCET results 2020: The results of Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test ( AP EAMCET) 2020 examination were declared on Saturday, October 10, 2020.

Candidates who have appeared in the AP EAMCET 2020 examination can check their results online at sche.ap.gov.in.

Direct link to check AP EAMCET results 2020

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) conducted a special examination for candidates who were covid-19 positive on October 7, 2020. For other candidates, the AP EAMCET 2020 examination was held on September 17, 18, 21, 22 and 23 for Engineering courses and from September 23 to September 25 for Agriculture courses.

The AP EAMCET 2020 answer key was released on September 26, 2020, and candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, on or before September 28, 2020.

How to check AP EAMCET results 2020:

Visit the official website at sche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, Click on the AP EAMCET 2020

Click on the link that reads, “ AP EAMCET 2020 results”

Key in your credentials and login

The AP EAMCET 2020 results will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.