e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / AP EAMCET results 2020 declared at sche.ap.gov.in, here’s direct link to check

AP EAMCET results 2020 declared at sche.ap.gov.in, here’s direct link to check

AP EAMCET results 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the AP EAMCET 2020 examination can check their results online at sche.ap.gov.in.

education Updated: Oct 10, 2020 11:01 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AP EAMCET results 2020.
AP EAMCET results 2020.(Screengrab )
         

AP EAMCET results 2020: The results of Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test ( AP EAMCET) 2020 examination were declared on Saturday, October 10, 2020.

Candidates who have appeared in the AP EAMCET 2020 examination can check their results online at sche.ap.gov.in.

Direct link to check AP EAMCET results 2020

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) conducted a special examination for candidates who were covid-19 positive on October 7, 2020. For other candidates, the AP EAMCET 2020 examination was held on September 17, 18, 21, 22 and 23 for Engineering courses and from September 23 to September 25 for Agriculture courses.

The AP EAMCET 2020 answer key was released on September 26, 2020, and candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, on or before September 28, 2020.

How to check AP EAMCET results 2020:

Visit the official website at sche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, Click on the AP EAMCET 2020

Click on the link that reads, “ AP EAMCET 2020 results”

Key in your credentials and login

The AP EAMCET 2020 results will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

tags
top news
DRDO’s Rustom-2 drone takes-off, India goes for armed Heron
DRDO’s Rustom-2 drone takes-off, India goes for armed Heron
Days after Hathras incident, home ministry issues fresh advisory to states on women safety
Days after Hathras incident, home ministry issues fresh advisory to states on women safety
With 73,272 fresh cases, India’s Covid-19 tally reaches 6.97 million
With 73,272 fresh cases, India’s Covid-19 tally reaches 6.97 million
‘Tide’s begun to turn’: Pompeo says US, India partners in fight against China
‘Tide’s begun to turn’: Pompeo says US, India partners in fight against China
TRP manipulation case: What has happened so far
TRP manipulation case: What has happened so far
‘Extending loan moratorium may vitiate credit discipline’: RBI to SC
‘Extending loan moratorium may vitiate credit discipline’: RBI to SC
Rajasthan priest death: Family refuses to perform last rites
Rajasthan priest death: Family refuses to perform last rites
Actor Ranvir Shorey wants marijuana to be legalised in India
Actor Ranvir Shorey wants marijuana to be legalised in India
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In