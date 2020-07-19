e-paper
AP Grama/ Ward Sachivalayam Recruitment exam 2020 postponed

Andhra Pradesh Grama/ Ward Sachivalayam recruitment exam 2020 that was scheduled to be held in the second week of August has been postponed till further notice, due to Covid-19. The exam was scheduled to be held from August 9 to 14.

education Updated: Jul 19, 2020 14:36 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, IAS, Principal secretary of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Andhra Pradesh on Sunday tweeted about the postponement of the exam.

“GS/VS Exam. in A.P. - It is to inform all concerned that due to COVID-19, GS/VS Recruitment Exams. are NOT being conducted in 2nd week of August 2020 as announced earlier. Fresh dates/schedule will be announced in due course,” he wrote on Twitter.

 

The AP Grama/ Ward Sachivalayam recruitment drive is conducted to fill over 14000 vacancies in the village secretariat. The advertisement was released in the month of January.

The posts include:

The posts include, Panchayat Secretary, village revenue officer, ANMs/ Multi purpose health assistant (female), village fisheries assistant, village horticulture assistant, village agriculture assistant, village sericulture assistant , Mahila Police and Women & Child Welfare Assistant / Ward Women & Weaker Sections Protection Secretary (Female), Engineering Assistant (Grade-II), Panchayat Secretary (Grade-VI) Digital Assistant, Village Surveyor (Grade-III), Welfare and Education Assistant, Ward Administrative Secretary, Ward Amenities Secretary (Grade-II), Ward Sanitation & Environment Secretary (Grade-II), Ward Education & Data Processing Secretary, Ward Planning & Regulation Secretary (Grade-II) and Ward welfare & Development secretary (Grade-II).

