Confirmed : AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019 on April 12, check Andhra Pradesh Board result at bieap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education will declare the Intermediate first and second year exam result 2019 on April 12. The result will be released at 11am in conference hall, Room no 209, Block 3 AP Secretariat, Amaravathi.

According to a release issued by Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education, “Hon’ble Secretary, BIE, AP Smt. B.Udaya Lakshmi, IAS Will release Results of Intermediate 1st & 2nd year on 12.4.19 at 11am in conference hall, Room no 209, Block 3, AP Secretariat, Amaravathi.” The Andhra board will release the results on its official websites at bieap.gov.in.

Last year, Andhra Board of Intermediate Education had announced the first and second year exam results on April 13. Sixty two per cent of the students passed the first year examination while the pass percentage for second year was 73.33%.

AP Inter results 2019: How to check

Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education at bieap.gov.in

Click on the link for AP Inter first year results or AP Inter Second year results

Enter your hall ticket number in the given field

Click on submit

The result will be displayed on the screen

Download the same and take a print out for future reference.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 18:39 IST