Thursday, Dec 26, 2019
AP Police Assistant Public Prosecutor Result 2019: List of candidates qualified for interview released

Andhra Pradesh state level police recruitment board (AP SLPRB) has released the list of candidates who have cleared the written exam and are qualified for the interview round for the recruitment of assistant public prosecutor.

Andhra Pradesh state level police recruitment board (AP SLPRB) has released the list of candidates who have cleared the written exam and are qualified for the interview round for the recruitment of assistant public prosecutor.

Candidates who had appeared for the written exam can check the merit list online at slprb.ap.gov.in. AP SLPRB had conducted the written exam on November 17.

Those who are qualified for interview round will have to appear on scheduled date and venue given on the website.  The interview round will be conducted from January 3 to 5. Candidates are advised to bring all the required original documents at the time of interview.

The venue of interview is Office of the Chairman, State Level Police Recruitment Board, located in DGP office / Police Head Quarters, Mangalagiri, Guntur Dist.

Click here to download merit list

