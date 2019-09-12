AP Police Constable Result 2019: APSLPRB merit list released at slprb.ap.gov.in

education

Andhra Pradesh State- Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has released the merit list for constable recruitment exam. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their results online at slprb.ap.gov.in.

Andhra Pradesh SLPRB had advertised the recruitment for 2723 vacancies.

The final written examination for the above posts was held on March 17, 2019. Its answer key was released on March 19, 2019.

How to check AP Constable result 2019:

Visit the official website at slprb.ap.gov.in

Click on the result tab on the top of the page

Click on the relevant link

A list of results will appear on the screen

Choose the relevant link of the exam you had appeared for.

A PDF file will open on the screen containing the roll number and name of the candidates.

Download it for future reference.

