AP SSC exam postponed, fresh dates to be announced after March 31

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 14:09 IST

Amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Andhra Pradesh class 10 board examinations have been postponed. Earlier, the AP Class 10 board exams were scheduled to be conducted from March 31 to April 8, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

“Class 10 exams which were scheduled to start on 31st March have been postponed for two weeks, due to Coronavirus,” Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, told ANI.

Class 10 exams which were scheduled to start on 31st March have been postponed for two weeks, due to #Coronavirus. New dates will be announced after taking stock of the situation after 31st March: Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/KPvOao0ymO — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

As per the state education minister, the fresh dates of the board exams will be announced after taking the stock of the situation after March 31, 2020.