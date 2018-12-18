AP teacher recruitment 2018: SGT exam district selection link activated, check centre wise availability report too

Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education (APDSE) has activated the exam centre selection link for candidates who applied for Second Grade Teachers (SGT) recruitment examination. The candidates can opt for the centre till December 24.

APDSE has also released the exam Centre availability report which can be accessed here.

APDSE has also activated the link to download acknowledgement .

The admit card for the Secondary Grade Teachers recruitment exam can be downloaded from January 10, 2019.

Andhra Pradesh School Education Departement invited applications for the recruitment to the posts of School Assistants, Language Pandits, Physical Education Teachers and Music, Craft, Art and Drawing teachers and Secondary Grade Teachers in October.

AP teacher recruitment 2018: How to select SGT exam district

Visit the official website of AP DSC at apdsc.apcfss.in

Click on the link for “Opt Exam District for SGT”

Enter your candidate ID, date of birth and Aadhar number

Get OTP

First Published: Dec 18, 2018 21:29 IST