APEPDCL JLM Recruitment 2019: Last date to apply for 2859 vacancies is August 17

Tomorrow (August 17) is the last day to apply for Energy Assistants (Junior Linemen Grade-II) in Power Distribution Company Of Andhra Pradesh Limited (APEPDCL).

Candidates who want to apply for the job, must complete the registration process as early as possible. The application fees can be paid only till 7pm on August 17.

In case you want to apply, visit APEPDCL website or gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in or http://59.144.184.105/JLM19/ and follow the instructions provided.

Candidates should go through the official notification to know details like eligibility conditions, selection process, how to apply and fees payment etc.

There are 2859 vacancies to be filled through this recruitment process.

Candidates applying for the posts should not be of less than 18 years of age and not more than 35 years of age as on July 1, 2019. There is relaxation in upper age limit for SC/ST and BT candidates.

A candidate should be Class 10 pass with ITI qualification in Electrical Trade/Wireman trade or intermediate vocational course in Electrical Domestic Appliances and Rewinding (EDAR) and Electrical Wiring and Contracting (EWC) on par with Electrical Wiring and Servicing of Electrical Appliances (EW and SEA) from a recognized Institution/Board.

One of the important eligibility criteria for the job is that the candidate must be a citizen of India and resident of Andhra Pradesh.

There is reservation for local canddiates in the job. Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari) and Eluru (West Godavari) will be regarded as local area. (check details in notification)

