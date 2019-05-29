APPSC Group 1 services answer key 2019 released, raise objections now

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the initial answer key and question paper of the screening test for Group 1 services recruitment exam.

The Screening test (Paper 1 and Paper 2) for Group 1 services was held on May 26.

APPSC Group 1 services answer key is available online on the official website - psc.ap.gov.in.

Here is the direct link to check APPSC Group 1 services answer key for General Studies and General Aptitude.

Candidates can raise objections on any question or key in a prescribed format (available on the APPSC website). Objections will be accepted in hard copy format only. Any objection received after 5pm on June 10 will not be entertained. The commission will not take responsibility for postal delay. Self-attested copy of the hall ticket must be enclosed and sent with the objection. Any objection/s received without the admit card will not be accepted.

First Published: May 29, 2019 15:44 IST