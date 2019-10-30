Army Public School Teachers Result 2019 expected to be declared today at aps-csb.in

education

Army Public School (APS) is expected to declare the result for online screening test today, October 30 for the recruitment test of PGT, TGT, PRT posts.

Candidates will be able to check their result on aps-csb.in/College/Index_New.aspx after it is declared.

The exam was conducted by Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) for the recruitment of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) and Primary Teacher (PRT) on October 19 and 20 at various places across the country.

Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible to appear for the remaining stages of the selection process.

The stage two of the selection process is the interview. In the third stage of the selection process, the teaching skills of the candidate is evaluated. For language teachers, written test comprising essay and comprehension of 15 marks each will be held along with evaluation of teaching skills. The selection committee may also hold computer proficiency tests if they want.

The stage 2 and 3 of the selection process will be held in tandem. After clearing the stage one of the selection process, candidates will have to apply against vacancies announced by the Army Public Schools and clear stage 2 and 3 for appointment as teacher.

