Army to commission first batch of women soldiers in 2021

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 13:01 IST

The first batch of 100 women soldiers in the Army is likely to be commissioned by March 2021, Army sources said on Wednesday. They said the commissioning will take place after the first batch completes its training, which will commence in December this year.

The women soldiers will be commissioned into the Corps of Military Police of the Indian Army.

“The training period -- of 61 weeks -- is similar to that of male soldiers. Batches comprising similar number of soldiers will be trained and commissioned every year,” said a senior Army official.

Officials said the cadre of women soldiers in the Corps of Military Police will be maintained at a fixed number of 1,700 corps. This number will be achieved by filling in the corps in batches.

Colonel Commandant of the Corps of Military Police, Lieutenant General Ashwani Kumar had last week interviewed Lieutenant Colonel Nandani for training instructor’s position.

In the Corps of Military Police, women soldiers will take up duties of policing cantonments and other Army establishments. They will also work in co-operation with civil police of various state governments as well as the Centre, besides handling prisoners of war and maintenance of rules. They will also investigate cases of crime.

At present, women in the Army work only in engineering, medical, legal, signals and educational wings.

The objective behind inducting women soldiers in the Army is to increase their representation in the services.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 13:00 IST