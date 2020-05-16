Assam CEE 2020 revised schedule released, check important dates here

education

Updated: May 16, 2020 10:23 IST

Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU), Guwahati, has released revised dates for Assam Combined Entrance Examination, or Assam CEE 2020. According to the latest school, the exam will be conducted on June 28. Earlier the exam was scheduled for April 26 which had to be postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Moreover, the last date for online submission of application is May 27. The admit card will be uploaded on June 10 Candidates are advised to download their admit card anytime before June 28.

The examination will be conducted from 11 am to 2 pm. The result will be declared on July 13.

Important Dates:

Last date for online submission --- May 27

Admit Card to be issued from --- June 10

Assam CEE exam ---- June 28

Result declaration--- July 13.

Check official notice here

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of Assam Science and Technology University at www.astu.ac.in for regular updates.

Click here to submit your online application

The Combined Entrance Examination (CEE), 2020 for admission to B.Tech. programme in the colleges of Assam shall be conducted by the Assam Science and Technology University. The CEE-2020 will be conducted as per the latest syllabus of Assam Higher Secondary Education Council.

An Application Fee of Rs. 750/- (Seven hundred and fifty only) is to be paid online, which facilitate payment through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking. Assam Science and Technology University shall not accept hard copy of the Application and any other documents. Fee once paid, is not refundable.

Check official brochure here

Exam Pattern:

The examination will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) Type and comprise of a Single Paper of 3 (three) hours duration with following distribution:

a) Mathematics : 40 Questions

b) Physics : 40 Questions

c) Chemistry : 40 Questions