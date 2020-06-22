e-paper
Home / Education / Assam HS Result 2020: AHSEC to declare class 12 result on June 25 at ahsec.nic.in

Assam HS Result 2020: AHSEC to declare class 12 result on June 25 at ahsec.nic.in

Assam HS Result 2020: After the results are declared, students who have appeared in the Assam HSSLC examination can check their results online at ahsec.nic.in.

education Updated: Jun 22, 2020 13:26 IST
Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Assam Board 12th result 2020.
Assam Board 12th result 2020.(HT file)
         

Assam HS Result 2020:Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will announce the class 12th board exam results on June 25. Pankaj Borthakur, Assam Higher Secondary Exam Controller, confirmed this news to HT.

After the results are declared, students who have appeared in the Assam HSSLC examination can check their results online at ahsec.nic.in.

Students will have to login by entering their roll number and other credentials to check their SEBA HSSLC Result 2020.

The board exams were conducted from February 12 to March 14 at 772 exam centres with 2.35 lakh students appearing in humanities, science, commerce, and vocational studies streams.

This year the declaration of the Assam HSSLC results has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, the results were announced on May 25.

