Assam HSLC 2020 exam schedule released, check full date sheet here

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 14:12 IST

Board of Secondary Education, Assam has released the date sheet for Assam HSLC Exam 2020. Candidates can download the exam schedule at sebaonline.org.

According to the schedule, Assam HSLC exam will be conducted from February 10 to 29, 2020 in two shifts i.e., morning shift and afternoon shift. The morning shift will be held from 9 am to 11 am and afternoon shift will be held from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

The practical examination will be conducted on January 21 and January 22 in morning shift from 9:00 am to 11 am.

Click here for official date sheet.