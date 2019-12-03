Assam HSLC/AHM 2020 exam schedule released at sebaonline.org, check details here

education

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 18:01 IST

Board of Secondary Education, Assam has released the schedule for the Higher School Leaving Certificate/ Assam High Madrassa 2020 exam on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Students appearing in the examination can check the exam schedule online at sebaonline.org.

The HSLC/AHM examination will be held from February 10 to 29, 2020. Except for fine art, and NSQF papers, all other papers will be conducted in the morning session, from 9 am to 12 pm. Fine Art and NSQF papers are scheduled to be held in the afternoon session, from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Exam schedule for HSLC/AHM 2020:

The practical examination will be conducted on January 21 and 22, 2020. Candidates appearing in the exam will be given an additional 5 minutes at the start of the exam in both sessions to read the question paper.

The Practical examinations in subjects - Dance (E), Music (E), Home Science (E), Wood Craft (E), Weaving & Textile Design (E) and Garment Designing (E) will be held in Practical Venues which are to be notified in due course of time by the board.