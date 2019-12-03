e-paper
Assam HSLC/AHM 2020 exam schedule released at sebaonline.org, check details here

The HSLC/AHM examination will be held from February 10 to 29, 2020. Except for fine art, and NSQF papers, all other papers will be conducted in the morning session, from 9 am to 12 pm.

education Updated: Dec 03, 2019 18:01 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Assam HSLC 2020 exam schedule. (Representational image)
Assam HSLC 2020 exam schedule. (Representational image)(HT file)
         

Board of Secondary Education, Assam has released the schedule for the Higher School Leaving Certificate/ Assam High Madrassa 2020 exam on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Students appearing in the examination can check the exam schedule online at sebaonline.org.

The HSLC/AHM examination will be held from February 10 to 29, 2020. Except for fine art, and NSQF papers, all other papers will be conducted in the morning session, from 9 am to 12 pm. Fine Art and NSQF papers are scheduled to be held in the afternoon session, from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Exam schedule for HSLC/AHM 2020: 

The practical examination will be conducted on January 21 and 22, 2020. Candidates appearing in the exam will be given an additional 5 minutes at the start of the exam in both sessions to read the question paper.

The Practical examinations in subjects - Dance (E), Music (E), Home Science (E), Wood Craft (E), Weaving & Textile Design (E) and Garment Designing (E) will be held in Practical Venues which are to be notified in due course of time by the board.

