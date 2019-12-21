Assam Police Recruitment: 6662 constable vacancies notified, 10th pass can apply

education

State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has released an official notification for recruitment of 6662 constables in state police. Those who passed HSLC or HSSLC can apply for the posts.

SLPRB Assam had earlier on April 25, 2018 released an official notification inviting online applications for 5494 constable posts. Now, the government of Assam has given approval for another recruitment of 1168 posts of constable to be added in the same recruitment drive.This makes the total number of vacancies from 5494 to 6662.

The online application process will begin on December 23 and the last date to apply is January 6, 2020.

Applicant must be between 18 and 25 years of age.Candidates are advised to refer to the advertisement dated April 25, 2018 for eligibility criteria of the posts.

Check official notice here

Eligibility:

Un-Armed Branch: H.S. or Class XII passed from a recognized Board or Council for the post of Constable, Unarmed Branch, District Executive Force (DEF).

Armed Branch: H.S.L.C or Class-X passed from a recognized Board or Council for the post of constable of Armed Branch.

Selection Process: Candidates whose applications are found correct in all respect will have to undergo the Physical Standards Tests (PST) and Physical Efficiency Tests (PET).

Check previous notification dated April 25, 2018 here