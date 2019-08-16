e-paper
Assam Police SLPRB ministerial staff answer key 2019 released, here’s the direct link

Assam Police has released the answer keys for the written exam conducted for recruitment of ministerial staff of foreigner’s tribunal that was held on August 11. Check direct link here.

Aug 16, 2019
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ASSAM SLPRB Answer key out
ASSAM SLPRB Answer key out
         

Assam Police has released the answer keys for the written exam for recruitment of ministerial staff of foreigner’s tribunal that was held on August 11.

Assam Police had conducted the exams in two shifts- morning session (HSLC Level For The Post Of Data Entry Operator And Copyist) and afternoon session (Graduate Level For The Posts Of UDA, Steno, LDA, Bench Assistant And Typist).

Candidates can check their answer keys online at slprbassam.in.

How to download Assam Police answer key:

Visit the official website of SLPRB Assam at slprbassam.in

On the homepage, find the box that reads

‘DOWNLOAD THE ANSWER KEY FOR THE WRITTEN EXAM HELD ON 11-08-2019 FOR THE RECRUITMENT OF MINISTERIAL STAFF OF FOREIGNER’S TRIBUNAL’

Click on the link that reads, ‘Morning Session (HSLC Level For The Post Of Data Entry Operator And Copyist)’

or

Click on the link that reads, ‘Afternoon Session (Graduate Level For The Posts Of UDA, Steno, LDA, Bench Assistant And Typist)’

A PDF will open, check your answer key

Click here to check answer key for morning session

Click here to check answer key for afternoon session

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 13:24 IST

tags
