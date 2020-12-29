Assam TET 2019 examination rescheduled at ssa.assam.gov.in, check details here

education

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 13:45 IST

In view of the ongoing anti CAA protest, Assam’s education department has rescheduled the Assam Teacher’s eligibility test (Secondary) 2019. According to the official notification released on the website, Assam TET 2019 exam will now be conducted from January 19, 2020. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on December 22, 2019. Candidates appearing in the Assam TET 2019 exam can check the official notification online at ssa.assam.gov.in.

“It is for general information to all aspiring candidates of Medium wise Teachers Eligibility Test(TET) for Graduate Teachers’ under Secondary Education, Assam in Assamese / Bengali /Bodo /Hindi/Manipuri medium, that the Date of Examination has been rescheduled from 22nd December,2019 to 19th January,2020,” reads the official notification.

Admit card for the Assam TET (Secondary) 2019 exam will be made available to download from 1 pm of January 6, 2020, to 9.30 am of January 19, 2020.

Assam TET 2019 official notice: