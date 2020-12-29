e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 29, 2019
Home / Education / Assam TET 2019 examination rescheduled at ssa.assam.gov.in, check details here

Assam TET 2019 examination rescheduled at ssa.assam.gov.in, check details here

Admit card for the Assam TET (Secondary) 2019 exam will be made available to download from 1 pm of January 6, 2020, to 9.30 am of January 19, 2020.

education Updated: Dec 29, 2019 13:45 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Assam TET 2019 examination rescheduled. (Screengrab)
Assam TET 2019 examination rescheduled. (Screengrab)
         

In view of the ongoing anti CAA protest, Assam’s education department has rescheduled the Assam Teacher’s eligibility test (Secondary) 2019. According to the official notification released on the website, Assam TET 2019 exam will now be conducted from January 19, 2020. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on December 22, 2019. Candidates appearing in the Assam TET 2019 exam can check the official notification online at ssa.assam.gov.in.

“It is for general information to all aspiring candidates of Medium wise Teachers Eligibility Test(TET) for Graduate Teachers’ under Secondary Education, Assam in Assamese / Bengali /Bodo /Hindi/Manipuri medium, that the Date of Examination has been rescheduled from 22nd December,2019 to 19th January,2020,” reads the official notification.

Admit card for the Assam TET (Secondary) 2019 exam will be made available to download from 1 pm of January 6, 2020, to 9.30 am of January 19, 2020.

Assam TET 2019 official notice:  

tags
top news
Hours before Hemant Soren’s swearing-in, Maoists blow up community centre in Khunti
Hours before Hemant Soren’s swearing-in, Maoists blow up community centre in Khunti
Mayawati suspends BSP MLA for supporting citizenship law
Mayawati suspends BSP MLA for supporting citizenship law
‘Today’s youth doesn’t like anarchy, instability, nepotism’: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
‘Today’s youth doesn’t like anarchy, instability, nepotism’: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
India’s biggest detention camp nears completion
India’s biggest detention camp nears completion
India on alert as Pak army boosts ties with terrorists
India on alert as Pak army boosts ties with terrorists
5 wounded in mass stabbing at Hanukkah celebration in New York
5 wounded in mass stabbing at Hanukkah celebration in New York
WATCH: England cricketers Stokes and Broad involved in ugly on-field spat
WATCH: England cricketers Stokes and Broad involved in ugly on-field spat
Pejavara Mutt Chief Vishwesha Teertha Swami passes away in Karnataka
Pejavara Mutt Chief Vishwesha Teertha Swami passes away in Karnataka
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News