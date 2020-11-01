e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Assam to construct 119 schools in tea gardens by April next year: Himanta Biswa

The construction of the schools in the tea gardens will be completed by Rongali Bihu in April but the inauguration will be held after the new government assumes charge as the Model Code of Conduct may be in force.

education Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 10:27 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Guwahati
Himanta Biswa Sarma (ANI file)
The Assam government will construct 119 schools in tea gardens by April next year, Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

The administration will start laying the foundation stones for the schools from Sunday, he said.

“This is a revolutionary step as no government school under the state board has been established since the British rule. Most of the government schools in the state are nearly 100 years old. Sixteen government schools under the CBSE board were set up during my previous stint as the education minister,” Sarma said.

The construction of the schools in the tea gardens will be completed by Rongali Bihu in April but the inauguration will be held after the new government assumes charge as the Model Code of Conduct may be in force.

Election to the 126-member Assam Assembly is due in March-April next year.

The schools in the tea gardens will control the drop- out rates, he said.

The Medical Council of India (MCI) has given nod for admissions to Diphu Medical College and Hospital and this will lead to an increase of more than 100 medical seats in the state, Sarma, also the health minister, said.

“The number of medical seats in the state will increase to 1,000. It was 350 when I had first taken charge as the health minister,” he said.

Responding to Rajya Sabha MP and state Congress chief Ripun Bora’s allegation that budget proposals have not been implemented, Sarma said he is ready to go to any Congress MLA’s house with the list of implemented projects.

