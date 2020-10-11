e-paper
Assam to shut all state-run madrassas from November: Education Minister

The Assam government has decided to close all the state-run madrassas from November, Assam Health and Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said.

education Updated: Oct 11, 2020 16:44 IST
The Assam government has decided to close all the state-run madrassas from November, Assam Health and Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said. “We will close down state-run madrassas in Assam from November. The government will release a notification in this regard,” Sarma told reporters here on Saturday.

He also announced that the state has launched a ‘Sneha Sparsh’ scheme under which state government will bear the cost of organ transplant in children below the age of 12 years.

“We have launched a scheme under which children who are below 12 years and require a liver transplant, kidney transplant or bone marrow transplant, all these services will be provided free of cost by the government,” Sarma said.

“A camp will be organized every month on 10th for everyone to avail the scheme. State government will fund the scheme which is named as “Sneha Sparsh”,” he added.

