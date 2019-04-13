Backlog of training 14 lakh primary teachers in D.El.Ed completed: Prakash Javadekar

The backlog of training of 14 lakh untrained primary teachers in Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) programme since 2009 has been successfully completed, Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Javadekar congratulated all teachers for the hard work they put in for completing the D.El.Ed programme.

“Teacher education is key to education reform. The backlog of training of 14 lakh untrained primary teachers since 2009 when the RTE was passed has been successfully completed,” he wrote.

“Rare feat achieved. Congrats to @HRDMinistry @NIOS officials, staff; & teachers from more than 70 colleges/institutions who contributed to the training of untrained in-service teachers through their excellent VIDEO lectures.

This has made possible ‘Reaching the Unreached’. Well done,” read another tweet. D.El.Ed programme is a specifically designed package for in-service untrained teachers working in primary and upper primary schools of different states of the country.

The programme, which aims at making teaching and learning more effective, has been developed by the Academic Department, National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on the initiative of HRD government keeping in view the National Curriculum Framework 2005, Right to Education 2009 and National Curriculum Framework for Teacher Education 2010.

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 12:42 IST