IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / BAM varsity to start courses on Buddhism, Ambedkar
Representational image. (HT FILE)
Representational image. (HT FILE)
education

BAM varsity to start courses on Buddhism, Ambedkar

The decision was taken on the occasion of Namvistar Din, which is celebrated on January 14 annually to commemorate the naming of Marathwada University after the chief architect of the Constitution in 1994.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Aurangabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:32 PM IST

The Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Maharashtra's Aurangabad has decided to introduce medical tourism, Buddhist tourism and Ambedkar tourism courses in its curriculum from the upcoming academic year, an official said on Monday.

The decision was taken on the occasion of Namvistar Din, which is celebrated on January 14 annually to commemorate the naming of Marathwada University after the chief architect of the Constitution in 1994.

"The course on medical tourism will be helpful for paramedics, travel agents and tour operators. The certificate course on Ambedkar tourism will consist of the study of places connected with Babasaheb. The Buddhist tourism course will impart expertise on places of importance in the religion," University tourism department head Rajesh Ragade told PTI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
buddhism bhim rao ambedkar new courses
app
Close
e-paper
Ayush NEET Counselling.(PTI file)
Ayush NEET Counselling.(PTI file)
admissions

Ayush NEET UG counselling 2020 registration begins, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:58 PM IST
  • Candidates can register online at aaccc.gov.in on or before January 24, 2021, till 12 noon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (AP file)
Representational image. (AP file)
education

London schools could re-open first after lockdown: Official

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:32 PM IST
It’s a “reasonable assumption” some schools could re-open after the half-term break in mid-February as promised by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Harries told a meeting of Parliament’s education committee on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
APSC Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
APSC Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
employment news

NTA Recruitment 2021: 58 vacancies for stenographer and others on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:24 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at nta.ac.in on or before February 18, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
OSSSC Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
OSSSC Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
employment news

OSSSC Recruitment 2021: 600 vacancies for Pharmacists on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:52 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at osssc.gov.in on or before February 6, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SSC CHSL Marks 2021. (PTI file)
SSC CHSL Marks 2021. (PTI file)
employment news

SSC CHSL marks 2021 to be released today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:26 PM IST
  • Once the marks are uploaded, candidates will be able to check the SSC CHSL Marks online at ssc.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT FILE)
Representational image. (HT FILE)
education

BAM varsity to start courses on Buddhism, Ambedkar

PTI, Aurangabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:32 PM IST
The decision was taken on the occasion of Namvistar Din, which is celebrated on January 14 annually to commemorate the naming of Marathwada University after the chief architect of the Constitution in 1994.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HSSC constable recruitment 2020(HT File)
HSSC constable recruitment 2020(HT File)
employment news

JKSSB Recruitment 2021: 232 Library Assistant and other posts on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:00 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at jkssb.nic.in on or before January 31, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE Mains 2021. (PTI file)
JEE Mains 2021. (PTI file)
competitive exams

JEE Mains 2021: Education Ministry waives off 75% in Class 12

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:00 PM IST
Candidates need to score the minimum 75 percent marks in their class 12 exams to be eligible for NITs, IIITs, SPAs, and other Central Funded Technical Institutes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE (Main) 2021 will be conducted by NTA in multiple sessions (February/March/April/May 2021) for admissions in the next academic session.(PTI File)
JEE (Main) 2021 will be conducted by NTA in multiple sessions (February/March/April/May 2021) for admissions in the next academic session.(PTI File)
competitive exams

JEE Main 2021: Subject-wise study plan to ace the exam

By Ajay Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:59 PM IST
  • Given below is a subject-wise study plan exclusively prepared for students aiming to qualify JEE (Main) 2021 with a high percentile score.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SSC JHT, SHT, Junior Translator result out(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
SSC JHT, SHT, Junior Translator result out(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
exam results

SSC JHT, SHT, junior translator paper 1 results declared at ssc.nic.in

By Nandini
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:29 PM IST
  • Staff Selection Commission on Tuesday released the results for junior hindi translator, senior hindi translator and junior translator paper 1 exams. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their results online at ssc.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SBI PO mains admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
SBI PO mains admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

SBI PO mains admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:21 PM IST
  • Candidates who have qualified for the SBI PO mains 2021 can download their admit card online at sbi.co.in on or before January 29, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The test pattern in banking exams is such that the total time allotted to attempt a paper is a lot less compared to the number and difficulty level of the questions.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The test pattern in banking exams is such that the total time allotted to attempt a paper is a lot less compared to the number and difficulty level of the questions.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
competitive exams

IBPS SO Mains: Last minute strategies for acing the exam

By Aashish Arora
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:00 PM IST
  • The IBPS SO exam has four sections — Quantitative Aptitude, General Awareness, Reasoning and Computer Aptitude in addition to English Language.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students who have been allotted seats under the second special round can secure their admission by January 8.(HT FILE)
Students who have been allotted seats under the second special round can secure their admission by January 8.(HT FILE)
admissions

TANCET 2021 registration for admission to PG Courses in Anna University begins

By Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:31 PM IST
  • Anna University Admission: The online registration process for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2021 has begun on Tuesday, January 19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/For representation)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/For representation)
education

ICAI CA January 2021: Notice for Kolkata exam centre change released

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:28 PM IST
  • The institute will conduct the ICAI CA foundation examination 2021 from January 21 to 28, 2021, at various centres spread across the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MHT CET B.Pharma Admissions 2020
MHT CET B.Pharma Admissions 2020
admissions

MHT CET B.Pharma Admissions: Revised schedule released, check here

By Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:57 PM IST
  • Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released a revised schedule for CAP Round 2 for admissions to MHT CET 2020 B. Pharma courses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP