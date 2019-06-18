BCECE 2019 admit card for entrance exam expected to be released today, exam on June 29

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is expected to declare the admit card for Agriculture Science and PCMB, today. Earlier the admit card was scheduled to be released on June 13 which was later postponed to June 17.

However, the admit card was not released on June 17. It can be expected to be released today. The examination for agriculture science which was scheduled on June 23 is postponed to June 29 while for PCMB the exam which was to be conducted on June 24 is postponed to June 30.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of BCECEB at bceceboard.biha.gov.in.

How to download BCECE 2019 admit card:

Visit the official website of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link provided ‘Download Admit Card BCECE -2019’ (once it is available)

Key in your email id and password to login

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 13:07 IST