Becoming an android app developer is a smart move

In the uneven market where we function today, people are continuously looking to improve their skills when it comes to knowledge; and with apps deciding the outlook of almost every industry, Android application development training appear to be the most ask for computer training choice. India has turn out to be the world’s fastest-growing marketplace for mobile applications on both the Apple ioS and Google’s Android Play Store, with a sharp point in income in the first quarter of 2018. The country also show the way in the most number of mobile apps downloads across both platforms as per the app market data and insights company App Annie.

The eagerness for more unique content among Indian mobile phone consumer is fuelling speedy growth, with video streaming apps proving to be the most admired downloads. Three of the top ten apps downloaded in the state fall in this group unlike both China and the US where just one streaming app finds a place in the top 10. India was the number one market internationally by mutual downloads on iOS and Google Play, ahead of the United States (2nd), and China (3rd, iOS only). The growing smartphone market in India has amplified the demand for newer computer teaching courses. This in turn presents various career opportunities to the up-and-coming app developers in India.

Market Scenario:

Rising dependence over smartphones has enlarged prospect for IT industries to offer mobile apps for a variety of application to the users. The overall mobile app development market is likely to get bigger at 14% CAGR throughout the forecast period upto 2022, due to the market penetration of smartphones, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). It is also determined by the acceptance of new skill, varying lifestyle and rising adoption by corporates to make simpler their daily tasks. In addition, the rising acceptance of machine learning and the addition of machine learning into the mobile applications are also accountable for the enlargement of mobile application development market. The Mobile Application Development market is extremely competitive due to the raise in web based applications and Government support towards protected centrally linked systems.

The most important factor that drives the growth of Mobile App Development market is high market infiltration of smartphones, rising IoT market, and high usage of mobile apps especially for applications such as games, media, e-commerce and social networking. On the other hand, lack of technological know-how and high cost association in app development are the main restraints of marketplace growth.

Training and Skills:

To be a mobile developer, one must have software development skill and knowledge. This could be well served by pursuing and earning an associate’s or bachelor’s degree in computer science or some similar discipline (management information systems, for example). It might also be served by attending one or more of the many coding boot camp programs springing up to teach aspiring developers and turn them into practicing ones and accordingly can start design their own apps. Say for example TikTok an app for creating and sharing short videos or My Social Handle, an App that helps you to connect with various social media accounts with just one unique ID. However, if you plan

to bootstrap into software development, basic development skills you’ll need to master include the following:

· Know how of the software development procedure and lifecycle, with the design-develop-test-release-maintain cycle, and long-term lifecycle support and protection

· Familiarity of two or more programming languages, if possible in-demand ones such as SQL, Java, JavaScript, C# or C++, Python, PHP, Ruby on Rails, or iOS.

Job Outlook for Mobile App Developers:

The mobile device market is growing at a huge speed. Some critics even evaluate the android application developer progress of the 2019’s to the net explosion of the middle 1990’s. This growth is feeding the overstated command for mobile application developers. The increase of mobile is making a group of employment opportunities for each company and freelance mobile application developers because smartphones and tablets incessantly customized the method people exchange a few words, do business, shop, and access news.

The command for new and pioneering mobile apps continues to grow. Because of this rapid growth, there are ample of opportunities for you to work either as part of a business or on a freelance basis. Finding an appropriate place that meets your particular skill sets now or in the future should not prove difficult meaning a mobile app development career is a good, secure choice to make for your future.

According to many IT recruiters and managers, the command for mobile app developers far exceeds the supply at the moment. Over the next few years, the marketplace for mobile app developers is likely to grow considerably. In fact, it is assumed that by 2020, as many as 300,000 new mobile app developer roles will be formed.

India has approximately 220 million sensible phone users at present. A majority of those roughly eightieth are android users. The amount of sensible phone users is projected to travel up to 810 million by 2020, and accordingly the amount of Android Application developers and operators are set to spread in cycle with this growth.

A number of widespread industries are hiring mobile app developers represent game studios, advertising and promoting companies that wish to make branded application for shoppers, media corporations that allow mobile as a strong content marketing platform. Government agencies and money establishments that wish to bring their essential services to mobile users are too opting for various specialized apps to make their work easier.

A specialized mobile application development personal could qualify for a range of in-demand job roles including:

· Mobile Application Developer

· Android Application Developer

· iPhone/iOS Application Developer

· Windows Mobile App Developer

· Software Engineer

· Java Application Developer

· Objective-C Developer

App Developer Salary Guide:

With a fast advance of the mobile app ecology that structures growing acceptance of the Internet of Things ecosystem, Machine Learning and AI technologies, more and more people choose to join a multi-million army of mobile app developers. With this number of people is becoming a part of the mobile app ecosystem, and now at the same time a common question arises like what is an average app developer salary.

With the necessary experiences and knowledge, a profession in app development can boast an annual salary range among $89,000 and $125,000. Of course, this will be contingent on your employer and what programs you are using to develop your mobile apps, as well as on the amount of familiarity you have earned. Just like your salary, your tasks will depend on the employer experience in developing apps, and the platform or OS you develop apps for.

Conclusion:

Maybe one of the highest draws to this career field is the flexibility it offers. Because it’s still an emerging and competitive technology and there’s nothing dull about it, and you can enlarge your areas of expertise as far as you select and can start design various innovative apps.

(The Writer is Utkarsh Agarwal Co-founder of My Social Handle, an App that helps you to connect with various social media accounts with just one unique ID)

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 15:30 IST