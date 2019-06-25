Bharatpur University gate locked by students

Students of Maharaja Surajmal university and Maharani Shri Jaya college locked main entrance with burning effigy of vice chancellor Ashwani Bansal to fulfil their demands on Monday in Bharatpur.

Two groups of students led by president of students union of Maharaja Surajmal university Dinesh Bhatra and students’ leader of Maharani Shri Jaya college Surendra Santruk staged protest.

They locked entrances and started slogans against college administration to demanding open hostel for students,take land of college from encroachment from police department.

They locked the entrance and the office of vice chancellor till their demands are not fulfilled.

Members of Akhil Bhartiya Vidharthi Parishad led by president of university Dinesh Bhatra are on hunger strike continue before three days to demanding to stop the exam’s copies from contractor for examination,fulfill shortages of lecturers,the university should be shifted in its own building.

Hundreds of students protested to demanding to release lands of college from police and other departments. The land of college are being using for police pared ground,women’s station house.

They demanded to open hostel for students after release its land while college’s students have been forcing to live on rent in absence of hostels.

Students union of university Dinesh Bhatra said we have given memorandum to vice chancellor to fulfill our demands but started sit-in and burnt effigy with protest when he is not read to listen us.

Surendra Santruk said police department has been using land of college for a long time while students need hostel to living here for education.

Principal of Maharani Shri Jaya college Om Prakash Mahawar said college set up a committee to collect documents of land. The committee has forwarded its report to directorate of college education.

Similarly,the leaders of Rashtriya Lok Dal handed over a memorandum to district collector Dr Arushi Malik for BJP national president Amit Shah to demanding action against BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi over his statement.

State president of Rashtriya Lok Dal,youth wing Manudev Sinsini said BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi insulted Jat community after his statement to a television channel came as we have ruined the leadership of chaudharies(Chaudhariyon ki Chaudharahat khatm kar di) in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana in last Lok Sabha election.

Rashtriya Lok Dal including jat community across country will be forced to start a fresh agitation if BJP will not take action against Trivedi.

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 10:52 IST