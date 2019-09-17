e-paper
BHU Junior Clerk, Nursing Officer Admit Card 2019 released, here’s how to download

The online computer based examination for the posts of nursing officers and junior clerk will be held on September 22.

education Updated: Sep 17, 2019 16:18 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BHU has released the admit card for the recruitment examination of Nursing Officers and junior clerks. (Representational image)
BHU has released the admit card for the recruitment examination of Nursing Officers and junior clerks. (Representational image)(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
         

Banaras Hindu University has released the admit card for the recruitment examination of Nursing Officers and junior clerks. Candidates appearing in the examination can download their admit card from the official website, bhu.ac.in.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website.

2.Click on the link, ‘click here to download provisional admit card for the post of junior clerk and nursing officer-date of online test 22.09.2019,’ appearing under ‘Non-Teaching Positions,’ appearing on the webpage.

3.A new page will appear on the display screen.

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.Your admit card will appear on the display screen

6.Download the admit card and take its print out for any future reference.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 16:18 IST

