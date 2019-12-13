e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 13, 2019
Home / Education

BHU’s professor Firoz Khan is in Sanskrit dept, will continue to teach Sanskrit: Govt

HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said “Firoz Khan is in the Sanskrit department, and will remain there.” He also said the assistant professor will continue to teach Sanskrit.

education Updated: Dec 13, 2019 09:29 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Varanasi
In this undated handout photo, is seen Professor Firoz Khan who was appointed as assistant professor in the Sanskrit department of Benaras Hindu University (BHU)
In this undated handout photo, is seen Professor Firoz Khan who was appointed as assistant professor in the Sanskrit department of Benaras Hindu University (BHU) (PTI)
         

Seeking to put an end to the controversy over the appointment of a Muslim professor in BHU’s Sanskrit department, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank” on Thursday told Lok Sabha that Firoz Khan is in the varsity’s Sanskrit department and will continue to teach that language.

Participating in a debate on the Sanskrit Universities Bill, Danish Ali (BSP) referred to Benaras Hindu University assistant professor Khan, who was facing protests after being appointed to the post in the Sanskrit department of the varsity.

Intervening in the debate, Pokhriyal said “Firoz Khan is in the Sanskrit department, and will remain there.” He also said the assistant professor will continue to teach Sanskrit.

Amid protests, Khan had reportedly joined joined Arts faculty of the varsity on Tuesday.

tags
top news
Amid protests in Assam, Japanese PM may cancel India visit to India: Report
Amid protests in Assam, Japanese PM may cancel India visit to India: Report
Curfew relaxed in Dibrugarh, but Assam reels under protest
Curfew relaxed in Dibrugarh, but Assam reels under protest
Early results in UK’s Brexit election pour in, Johnson looks set for victory
Early results in UK’s Brexit election pour in, Johnson looks set for victory
60-year-old Kolkata woman stabbed, beheaded, her abdomen slashed open: Cops
60-year-old Kolkata woman stabbed, beheaded, her abdomen slashed open: Cops
Consumer commission directs BMW to replace Delhi customer’s damaged car
Consumer commission directs BMW to replace Delhi customer’s damaged car
Greta Thunberg ‘chilling, watching movie’ after Trump’s anger management dig
Greta Thunberg ‘chilling, watching movie’ after Trump’s anger management dig
‘No one plays for his place but...’: Ganguly after India clinch T20I series
‘No one plays for his place but...’: Ganguly after India clinch T20I series
Watch: How India-US may sign key pact, boost Make in India in 2+2 meet
Watch: How India-US may sign key pact, boost Make in India in 2+2 meet
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillRajinikanthWBPSC Admit CardVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraAmitabh BachchanDecember 16 gang rape

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News