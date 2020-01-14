Bihar 10th board exam admit card 2020 released, here’s how to download

education

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 13:32 IST

The final admit cards for Bihar Board matric or class 10 examination has been released by the Bihar School Examination Board.

Students who have registered for the exam can download their BSEB 10th board exam admit cards from the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board at https://biharboard.online/.

How to download BSEB matric exam admit cards: 1) Visit the official website of BSEB 2) Click on the link for view/print final admit cards for annual secondary exam 2020 3) Key in your school code, registration number and date of birth and click on search 4) BSEB 10th board exam final admit card will appear on the screen 5) Download and take its print out

Here’s the direct link to download Bihar board 10th exam 2020 admit card. Students must carry the admit card to the examination Centre.