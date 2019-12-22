Bihar BCECE Board recruitment 2020: 1,767 vacancies on offer, check details here

education

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 14:36 IST

The land and Revenue Department, Bihar has released an official notification regarding the recruitment to fill 1,767 vacancies of Amin on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply online at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in from December 23, 2019, onwards. The registration process will end on January 22, 2020. However, candidates are required to submit application fee till January 20, 2020.

The recruitment exam will be conducted on February 15 and 16, 2020, at various examination centres. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the computer-based examination.

Application fee:

Male candidates belonging to the general, OBC and EWS category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 200, whereas for female candidates the application fee is worth Rs 100.

For candidates, both male and female, belonging to the reserved category the application fee is Rs 100.

Educational qualification:

Candidates must have passed class 12th intermediate examination from recognized board/institutions.

For more information candidates are advised to read the official notification here: