Bihar Board 10th, 12th Exam 2020 timetable : BSEB releases schedule for matric, inter exams

Bihar Board 10th, 12th Exams 2020 timetable : Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the schedule for matriculation and intermediate examination 2020.

education Updated: Nov 18, 2019 19:48 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the schedule for matriculation and intermediate examination 2020.
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the schedule for matriculation and intermediate examination 2020. (PTI file)
         

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the schedule for matriculation and intermediate examination 2020. BSEB chairman Anand Kishor on Monday, November 18 released the schedule for the intermediate and matric examinations.

The class 10 board (matric) examination will be held between February 17 and February 24, 2020 while the intermediate exam (Class 12) examinations will be held between February 3 and February 13, 2020 in two shifts.

The first shift exam will be held between 9:30 am and 12:45 pm while the second shift will be held between 1:45 pm and 5pm. The first 15 minutes time will be provided to read the question paper and the duration of exam will be 3 hours.

The intermediate practical examination will be held between January 10 and January 21, 2020.

