Bihar Board 10th result 2020: BSEB class 10 result likely to be declared today, check updates here

Updated: May 22, 2020 09:47 IST

Bihar Board 10th result 2020 is expected to be declared in the afternoon on Friday. Lakhs of students have been waiting for the BSEB 10th results. According to media reports, the BSEB matric result is likely to be declared on Friday at 1 pm. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this.

Over 15 lakh students have appeared for the BSEB 10th exam this year. Students have been waiting for their results for the last one week but the Bihar Board has not given any result declaration date till now. Earlier, BSEB chairman Anand Kishor had told HT that the board is trying to declare the results at the earliest. He had said that the Bihar Board 10th result will be declared after May 20 and anytime before the end of the month.

According to the original schedule, BSEB was to declare the Bihar board 10th results 2020 by the March-end or beginning of April. However, the result got delayed because of the coronavirus lockdown due to which evaluation work had to be left midway. The evaluation work of answersheet resumed on May 6 and it took around a week to wrap up the process. After feeding and compiling the scores of students in the computer, toppers’ list was prepared. The top 10 rank holders were interviewed on video call by a panel of experts constituted by BSEB. The board usually declares the result after the toppers verification is complete. According to reports, the toppers’ verification process has been completed and the board is expected to declare the results anytime soon.

Candidates should register themselves here on our HT result portal to get instant alert of the Bihar Board 10th result 2020 after they are declared.

How to check Bihar Board 10th result 2020:

After the Bihar Board matric result is declared, candidates should visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboard.ac.in. Then click on the result link flashing on the homepage that reads Bihar Board matric result 2020. Key in your login credentials like roll number, roll code and registration number and submit.Your result will be displayed on the screen.Download and take its print out.