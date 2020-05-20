e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 20, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Bihar BSEB Matric result 2020 soon: List of websites to check the Bihar Board 10th results

Bihar BSEB Matric result 2020 soon: List of websites to check the Bihar Board 10th results

Bihar Board 10th result 2020 will be declared soon. Check the list of websites and other details of BSEB Bihar matric result 2020.

education Updated: May 20, 2020 17:46 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BSEB 10th result 2020 update
BSEB 10th result 2020 update(HT File)
         

Bihar BSEB Matric result 2020: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare the Bihar board 10th results 2020 in a day or two. According to some media reports, BSEB can declare the Bihar 10th results on Wednesday or Thursday. However there is no official confirmation regarding the date of declaration of Bihar board matric results till now. Candidates are advised to keep their admit cards ready so that they can key in their login credentials, including roll number, registration number and roll code to check their BSEB matric result online.

This year around 15 lakh students had appeared for the matric exam. BSEB official had earlier told Hindustan Times that the results will be declared anytime after May 20. The evaluation process of matric answersheets was completed last week and the board is about to wrap up the toppers verification process. Usually the board takes 2 to 3 days for toppers’ verification and declares the result immediately after that.

Here we are providing you a list of websites to check Bihar board 10th results 2020 online after they are declared:

www.biharboardonline. bihar.gov.in

Www.biharboard.ac.in

Www.biharboard.online

Candidates can also register for the latest alert and update of BSEB Bihar 10th result 2020 here. The registered candidates will get an instant alert as soon as the Bihar Board results are declared.

How to check BSEB matric result 2020:

Visit official website as mentioned above. Click on the link that reads Bihar matric result 2020 flashing on the homepage. A login page will appear. Key in your login credentials including your roll number roll code registration number and submit. Your Bihar board matric result 2020 will appear on the screen. Download and take its print out.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCyclone AmphanCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In