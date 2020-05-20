Bihar BSEB Matric result 2020 soon: List of websites to check the Bihar Board 10th results

education

Updated: May 20, 2020 17:46 IST

Bihar BSEB Matric result 2020: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare the Bihar board 10th results 2020 in a day or two. According to some media reports, BSEB can declare the Bihar 10th results on Wednesday or Thursday. However there is no official confirmation regarding the date of declaration of Bihar board matric results till now. Candidates are advised to keep their admit cards ready so that they can key in their login credentials, including roll number, registration number and roll code to check their BSEB matric result online.

This year around 15 lakh students had appeared for the matric exam. BSEB official had earlier told Hindustan Times that the results will be declared anytime after May 20. The evaluation process of matric answersheets was completed last week and the board is about to wrap up the toppers verification process. Usually the board takes 2 to 3 days for toppers’ verification and declares the result immediately after that.

Here we are providing you a list of websites to check Bihar board 10th results 2020 online after they are declared:

www.biharboardonline. bihar.gov.in

Www.biharboard.ac.in

Www.biharboard.online

Candidates can also register for the latest alert and update of BSEB Bihar 10th result 2020 here. The registered candidates will get an instant alert as soon as the Bihar Board results are declared.

How to check BSEB matric result 2020:

Visit official website as mentioned above. Click on the link that reads Bihar matric result 2020 flashing on the homepage. A login page will appear. Key in your login credentials including your roll number roll code registration number and submit. Your Bihar board matric result 2020 will appear on the screen. Download and take its print out.