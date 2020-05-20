e-paper
Home / Education / Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Here’s how to check the result online after it is declared

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Here’s how to check the result online after it is declared

Bihar Board 10th result 2020 will be declared soon. Here’s the list of result websites and steps to check the BSEB matric result 2020 online.

education Updated: May 20, 2020 10:21 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
New Delhi
BSEB Bihar 10th result 2020: How to check result online
BSEB Bihar 10th result 2020: How to check result online(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare the Bihar Board class 10th exam 2020 soon. A board official on Tuesday told Hindustan team that it might take a couple of days to declare the results. Around 15 lakh students who have taken the BSEB class 10th exam that was conducted from February 3 to 13 are anxiously waiting for their results.

Currently, the board is busy in verification process of top 10 rank holders. A panel of subject experts rechecks the copies of the toppers and conducts an interview in order to verify the genuineness of the toppers. As soon as the verification of toppers is completed, the board will announce the Bihar Board 10th result.

The Bihar Board matric result 2020 will be declared online. Here we will tell you how to check the results online after it is declared.

To get the latest alert and update of BSEB Bihar Board class 10th result 2020 candidates can register here for free.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Register to get BSEB matric instant result alert and direct link here

The registered candidates will get an alert on their mobile number via SMS and on their email ID when the result is declared. They will get a link to check the result updates in the alert message.

The BSEB 10th result 2020 will be declared on these websites: 

www.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

www.biharboard.online

www.biharboard.ac.in

How to check Bihar Board 10th result 2020 online: 

Visit any of the official website of Bihar Board result

Click on the link that reads ‘Bihar Board matric result 2020’

A login page will appear

Key in your login credentials including roll number, roll code, registration number and submit

Your Bihar Board matric result 2020 will appear on the screen

Download and take its print out.

