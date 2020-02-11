Bihar Board 10th Sanskrit Exam 2020 Tips: Put special stress on grammar and translations

education

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 06:17 IST

The preparations for the Bihar Class 10 exams are on full swing. In the last few days ahead of the Sanskrit exam, candidates need to revise the syllabus and focus on key areas.

The Sanskrit exam of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is scheduled on February 22. The exams will be conducted in two sittings, with the first beginning at 9:30 am and the second at 1:45 pm.

The BSEB Class 10 exams will continue from February 17 to February 24.

Sanskrit is part of the second language paper. The Bihar Board has given candidates option to choose their second language from Bhojpuri, Arabic, Persian and Sanskrit for Hindi-speaking students.

Those who have opted for Sanskrit as their second optional language paper need to prepare very carefully. Last minute preparations tips can help fetch a candidate good marks in the subject.

Key Topics: In Sanskrit exams, BSEB puts a special stress on grammar and translations. This section alone will alone fetch 32 marks. Apart from it, practising letter writing and picture illustration can help a candidate score 15 marks.

Previous year question papers: Candidates should analyze previous year question papers. In the past few years, the Sanskrit paper had 56 questions. Of this, 50 per cent were objective type and the rest sought short and long form answers. Aspirants should practice Bihar Board’s model paper to excel in the exam. The BSEB every year releases the question bank and one can download the paper by visiting the link (https://www.boardpaper.in/bihar-board-10th-model-paper/).

Keep Revising: Candidates should keep revising their notes till the day of the exam. It will help them retain maximum number of things.

Learn the concepts: Aspirants should focus on understanding the concepts. Because, once the concepts are clear would face few problems on the exam day.

Don’t be anxious: Usually, candidates become anxious even at the thought of an exam. They need to understand that it is just an exam. So be calm and composed.