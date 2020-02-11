e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Bihar Board 10th Sanskrit Exam 2020 Tips: Put special stress on grammar and translations

Bihar Board 10th Sanskrit Exam 2020 Tips: Put special stress on grammar and translations

The Sanskrit exam of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is scheduled on February 22. The exams will be conducted in two sittings, with the first beginning at 9:30 am and the second at 1:45 pm.

education Updated: Feb 11, 2020 06:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bihar Board 10th Sanskrit Exam 2020 Tips.
Bihar Board 10th Sanskrit Exam 2020 Tips. (Shutterstock)
         

The preparations for the Bihar Class 10 exams are on full swing. In the last few days ahead of the Sanskrit exam, candidates need to revise the syllabus and focus on key areas.

The Sanskrit exam of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is scheduled on February 22. The exams will be conducted in two sittings, with the first beginning at 9:30 am and the second at 1:45 pm.

The BSEB Class 10 exams will continue from February 17 to February 24.

Sanskrit is part of the second language paper. The Bihar Board has given candidates option to choose their second language from Bhojpuri, Arabic, Persian and Sanskrit for Hindi-speaking students.

Those who have opted for Sanskrit as their second optional language paper need to prepare very carefully. Last minute preparations tips can help fetch a candidate good marks in the subject.

Key Topics: In Sanskrit exams, BSEB puts a special stress on grammar and translations. This section alone will alone fetch 32 marks. Apart from it, practising letter writing and picture illustration can help a candidate score 15 marks.

Previous year question papers: Candidates should analyze previous year question papers. In the past few years, the Sanskrit paper had 56 questions. Of this, 50 per cent were objective type and the rest sought short and long form answers. Aspirants should practice Bihar Board’s model paper to excel in the exam. The BSEB every year releases the question bank and one can download the paper by visiting the link (https://www.boardpaper.in/bihar-board-10th-model-paper/).

Keep Revising: Candidates should keep revising their notes till the day of the exam. It will help them retain maximum number of things.

Learn the concepts: Aspirants should focus on understanding the concepts. Because, once the concepts are clear would face few problems on the exam day.

Don’t be anxious: Usually, candidates become anxious even at the thought of an exam. They need to understand that it is just an exam. So be calm and composed.

tags
top news
One CM seat, 21 centres and 2,600 staff as Delhi gears up for poll results
One CM seat, 21 centres and 2,600 staff as Delhi gears up for poll results
Delhi poll results: AAP eyes hat-trick, seeks to consolidate base
Delhi poll results: AAP eyes hat-trick, seeks to consolidate base
BJP’s push for nationalism, role in Delhi politics on test today
BJP’s push for nationalism, role in Delhi politics on test today
’Everybody was shocked’: India U19 manager hints at ICC action after spat
’Everybody was shocked’: India U19 manager hints at ICC action after spat
Ahead of Delhi poll results, AAP deploys volunteers to guard each strong room
Ahead of Delhi poll results, AAP deploys volunteers to guard each strong room
10-foot-long tunnel found in Bengal, may date back to 17th Century
10-foot-long tunnel found in Bengal, may date back to 17th Century
India Predicted XI: Pant to return, multiple changes in line for 3rd ODI
India Predicted XI: Pant to return, multiple changes in line for 3rd ODI
Ahead of Delhi poll results, watch BJP leader’s prediction for CM Kejriwal
Ahead of Delhi poll results, watch BJP leader’s prediction for CM Kejriwal
trending topics
Delhi Elections 2020Delhi Exit Polls 2020Oscars 2020General RawatOscars 2020 Winners

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News