Bihar Board 2019: 45 examinees expelled on day 2 of Matric exams

On the second day of Bihar Board matric examination 2019, 45 examinees were expelled for using unfair means during exam being conducted by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Friday. Four ‘Munna Bhais’ were also expelled for impersonation in the exam.

The exams, which began on Thursday, saw 11 examinees being expelled on the first day.

The maximum expulsion of students took place at Madhepura (10), followed by Gaya (7) and Gopalganj (6).

On Friday the exams were conducted for social science paper in the first sitting and second sitting.

On Saturday, Day-3, the exam of Science paper will be conducted. The paper will be of 80 marks (theory). First sitting exam will commence at 9:30 while the second sitting exam shall begin at 1:45 pm. Candidates should reach the centre latest by 10 minutes before the commencement of exam.

For the blind candidates, the Board will conduct exam of Music paper instead of Science on February 23 and Home Science paper instead of Maths on February 25. They will get an extra time of 10 minutes to write the paper.

The exams began amidst tight security all over the state on Thursday. Around 16.6 lakh students appeared for the exam at 1,418 examination centres across the state.

The examinees, wearing slippers, were seen queuing up outside the examination halls hours before the commencement of the examination. Police and invigilators thoroughly frisked the examinees. The exams were conducted in two shifts— 9.30 am and 12.45 pm..

This year for the first time the examinees got roll number, name and other details printed on the answersheets. The candidates were asked to verify the details like roll number, name, subject code, registration number, examination date etc mentioned in answersheets with OMR sheet.

First Published: Feb 23, 2019 08:51 IST