Bihar Board BSEB Class 10 Result 2018 declared, check here

Bihar board Class 10th examination result was declared on Tuesday by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). The pass percentage this year is 68.89% as against 50.12% last year.

Pattern change, digitisation, OMR sheets, 50% objective questions, main reason for improvement in result this year.

Prerna Raj from from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya is the topper with the score of 457 /500. Second rank has been bagged by Pragya and Shikha Kumari of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya with a score of 454/500. Anupriya Kumari of Simultala awasiya Vidyalaya is the third topper with 452/500.

Out of 23 students in top 10 list, 16 are from Simultala awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui. Students can file applications for answer sheet scrutiny as well as compartmental exam from June 28.

Once the result is uploaded, students can check their result on the BSEB’s official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Due to heavy traffic the website may take some time to load.

BSEB 10th Board Result 2018: Steps to check your marks

* Log on to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

* Click on the Bihar board Class 10 matric results 2017

* Enter roll number

* The Bihar board Class 10 matric result will appear

* Click on ‘Save’ to download the result

* Students can take a printout for further reference

More than 17 lakh students appeared for the matriculation exams that were held between February 21 and 28 in over 1,426 centres in Bihar. The matriculation or Class 10 board examination result was earlier expected to be declared on June 20.

The board claimed that the exams were conducted in a fair manner with strict measures in place and denied any question paper was leaked. It asked candidates not to wear shoes and socks in the exam centres to deter them from carrying cheating notes. Many students appeared in the exams bare feet and others in slippers.

Earlier in June, state education minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma told reporters that the pass percentage of Class 10 will be better than that of Class 12. He added that there will be no mismanagement or erroneous mark sheet. He also said that the students will not even have to apply for reassessment.

In 2017, the pass percentage of Class 10 was 50.12.